Giants Steal One in Washington, Jets Continue to Slump, and Knicks and Nets Stay Hot

Plus, the Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to six-year, $162 million contract over the weekend, and will have a strong rotation going into next season

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Washington Commanders Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images


(1:25) — GIANTS: After a month of not winning, the Giants bounce back and take a pivotal game over the Commanders to give themselves an opportunity at a wild-card playoff spot.

(8:01) — JETS: The Jets’ losing streak continues after more late-game heartbreak, this time against the Lions.

(14:52) — KNICKS: The Knicks extended their win streak to seven games behind RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson.

(16:26) — NETS: Kyrie and KD explode to propel the Nets to their sixth straight win.

(18:09) — YANKEES: The Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to six-year, $162 million contract over the weekend, and will have a strong rotation going into next season.

(22:31)— SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ win and the Jets’ loss from Sunday.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

