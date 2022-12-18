 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Lose in Crushing Fashion, and Their Season Is on the Brink, with James White

Plus, reacting to Justin Turner signing with the Red Sox

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Brian recaps a wild Patriots-Raiders game and discusses the final play that doomed the Pats, as well as Mac’s performance and demeanor and Rhamondre’s big game (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the stunning loss, how the Patriots gave up a late fourth-quarter lead, Chandler Jones’s winning TD, and more (17:20). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and talks about another C’s loss to the Magic, plus the Sox signing Justin Turner (35:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

