Pats Lose in Crushing Fashion, and Their Season Is on the Brink, with James White

Brian recaps a wild Patriots-Raiders game and discusses the final play that doomed the Pats, as well as Mac’s performance and demeanor and Rhamondre’s big game (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the stunning loss, how the Patriots gave up a late fourth-quarter lead, Chandler Jones’s winning TD, and more (17:20). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and talks about another C’s loss to the Magic, plus the Sox signing Justin Turner (35:20).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
