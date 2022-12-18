 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Thriller in Buffalo and the Vikings Complete Largest Comeback in NFL History

Nora and Ben give their instant reactions to the Bills’ 32-29 victory over Miami and discuss the Vikings’ historic comeback against the Colts

By Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Nora and Ben hop on to give their instant reactions to the Bills’ 32-29 victory over the Dolphins (04:13). They discuss Buffalo’s defensive game plan to limit Mike McDaniel’s offense, the Dolphins’ silver lining despite the loss, and the snowy atmosphere in Orchard Park. After, they discuss the Vikings’ historic comeback against the Colts (27:06).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestion: Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins

