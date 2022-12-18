A Thriller in Buffalo and the Vikings Complete Largest Comeback in NFL History

Nora and Ben hop on to give their instant reactions to the Bills’ 32-29 victory over the Dolphins (04:13). They discuss Buffalo’s defensive game plan to limit Mike McDaniel’s offense, the Dolphins’ silver lining despite the loss, and the snowy atmosphere in Orchard Park. After, they discuss the Vikings’ historic comeback against the Colts (27:06).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestion: Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS