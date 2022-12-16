Disappointing in Basketball, Embarrassing in Baseball, and First Kisses



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing first kisses in relationships (04:25). After another overtime loss, this time to the Knicks, Jason details why he believes the Bulls continue to lose (16:42). With the Bears facing the Eagles this weekend, Jason is joined by Ike Reese, former Eagle and host of Marks & Reese on 94 WIP in Philadelphia (36:07). They discuss Jalen Hurts’s development with the Eagles and whether Chicago’s Justin Fields can take a similar path, as well as Hurts’s MVP campaign, his strengths, and Miles Sanders’s great season that is going unnoticed. Also, Jason calls out the Cubs and White Sox for not spending the money it takes to compete in baseball (01:02:10). In Outside the Chi, Jason discusses Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s suicide and why it hit close to home for him (01:15:50).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Ike Reese

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify