Disappointing in Basketball, Embarrassing in Baseball, and First Kisses

Jason and Ike Reese also discuss Jalen Hurts’s development and whether Chicago’s Justin Fields can take a similar path, as well as Miles Sanders’s great season going unnoticed

By Jason Goff
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing first kisses in relationships (04:25). After another overtime loss, this time to the Knicks, Jason details why he believes the Bulls continue to lose (16:42). With the Bears facing the Eagles this weekend, Jason is joined by Ike Reese, former Eagle and host of Marks & Reese on 94 WIP in Philadelphia (36:07). They discuss Jalen Hurts’s development with the Eagles and whether Chicago’s Justin Fields can take a similar path, as well as Hurts’s MVP campaign, his strengths, and Miles Sanders’s great season that is going unnoticed. Also, Jason calls out the Cubs and White Sox for not spending the money it takes to compete in baseball (01:02:10). In Outside the Chi, Jason discusses Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s suicide and why it hit close to home for him (01:15:50).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Ike Reese
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

