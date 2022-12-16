Sean Grande on the Historically Great Cs. Plus, How Much Does Mac Miss McDaniels?

Brian is joined by the voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande, and they discuss the team’s historic start, Robert Williams’s imminent return, Jaylen Brown’s outstanding month, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a listener call and discusses the impact that the loss of Josh McDaniels has had on the Pats offense this season, before touching on some recent MLB signings (1:03:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sean Grande
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
