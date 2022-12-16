 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 Preview: Dolphins-Bills, Lions-Jets, Giants-Commanders

Plus, the guys discuss the MVP race

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 15 starting with a battle in the AFC East between the Dolphins and Bills. They discuss what kind of impact the weather will have on both teams, why the Dolphins offense has struggled, and more. Then they predict Monday morning’s headlines for Chargers-Titans, Lions-Jets, Giants-Commanders, and Saints-Falcons (22:47). They wrap up by discussing the MVP race (53:57).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

