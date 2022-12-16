A Beef Jerky Heist, Scarcity of Coffee and Rice, and Tasting Two Robbers’ Happy Coffee



Juliet and Jacoby begin by sharing their thoughts on a story about nudists who eat only fruit, before wondering if Gen Z has canceled Christmas pudding. They then discuss inflation, and later try Happy Coffee from Two Robbers’ for this week’s Taste Test. Finally, they close the show by sharing their personal food news and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify