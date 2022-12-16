 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Beef Jerky Heist, Scarcity of Coffee and Rice, and Tasting Two Robbers’ Happy Coffee

Plus, is Gen-Z canceling Christmas pudding?

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
A Cup Of Espresso Coffee In Cascais Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby begin by sharing their thoughts on a story about nudists who eat only fruit, before wondering if Gen Z has canceled Christmas pudding. They then discuss inflation, and later try Happy Coffee from Two Robbers’ for this week’s Taste Test. Finally, they close the show by sharing their personal food news and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

