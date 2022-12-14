 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is the Dolphins Offense Broken? Plus, Lions-Jets Preview and Sunday Leans

Plus, Austin and Warren discuss how the Panthers have turned their season around and preview why the Bengals’ matchup against the Bucs is crucial

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


This week, Austin and Warren dive deep into the Dolphins offense and talk about what the Bills can do to continue slowing them down (1:00). Then, they share why the Jets defense will set the tone against the Lions (22:00) and discuss how the Panthers have turned their season around (32:00). Finally, they preview why the Bengals’ matchup against the Bucs is crucial for both teams’ playoff hopes (42:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

