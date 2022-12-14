Is the Dolphins Offense Broken? Plus, Lions-Jets Preview and Sunday Leans



This week, Austin and Warren dive deep into the Dolphins offense and talk about what the Bills can do to continue slowing them down (1:00). Then, they share why the Jets defense will set the tone against the Lions (22:00) and discuss how the Panthers have turned their season around (32:00). Finally, they preview why the Bengals’ matchup against the Bucs is crucial for both teams’ playoff hopes (42:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

