Who Asked for These New Trophies?

Also, Jason examines Drake’s new chain, Previous Engagements

By Jason Goff
NBA Trophy Shoot Photo by Andrew Kenney/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason and the crew’s discussion about the newly designed NBA awards turns into an amazing sports nexus involving Larry Bird and Magic Johnson (02:59). While discussing the rest of the new awards, Jason brings up the potential hardships the league will face when LeBron James decides to retire (18:02). After last night’s Monday Night Football game, is there really any other team with a bleaker future than the Cardinals (33:15)? Also, Jason examines Drake’s new chain, Previous Engagements (45:02).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

