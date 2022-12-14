Power Ranking Controversial NFL Rule Changes We Need Right Now



We make Danny Heifetz commissioner of the NFL for a day and allow him to compile a list of rule changes that, in his mind, would improve the game of football. We discuss removing forward progress, robbing field goals like home runs, introducing penalty boxes and power plays, and more. We finish the show by answering listener emails.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Additional Production: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts