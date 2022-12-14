 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking Controversial NFL Rule Changes We Need Right Now

The guys also finish the show by answering listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


We make Danny Heifetz commissioner of the NFL for a day and allow him to compile a list of rule changes that, in his mind, would improve the game of football. We discuss removing forward progress, robbing field goals like home runs, introducing penalty boxes and power plays, and more. We finish the show by answering listener emails.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Additional Production: Kai Grady

