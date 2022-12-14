Daniel Jones Recaps Eagles Loss, Peter King on Marquee Weekend for Jets and Giants



(1:12) — CARLOS CORREA — After reports of Correa potentially signing with the Mets and Yankees over the past week, he signs a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants.

(8:42) — YANKEES: With all of the big free agents off the board, will the Yankees add Carlos Rodon or make any other moves?

(8:47) — KNICKS: The Knicks are riding a four-game win streak and look to extend it against the Bulls on Wednesday.

(9:17) — NETS: Brooklyn has gotten hot behind Kyrie and KD and find themselves one game outside of the third seed in the East.

(10:21) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, the team’s slump, pregame rituals, and preparing for the ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup with the Commanders.

(32:58) — PETER KING: NBC’s Peter King joins the show to discuss the Giants and Jets’ opportunity to make the playoffs, and the futures of Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Peter King

Producers: Stefan Anderson and Mike Wargon

