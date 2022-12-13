 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: The Panthers Climb, Shanahan’s Niners Still a Threat, and Is Jalen Hurts a Top 10 QB?

Austin and Steven also discuss performances from Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 14. They start by talking about the Dolphins, the Chargers, and the discourse surrounding Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa (1:34). Then, they get into the team of the week, the Niners, and how Kyle Shanahan is making it work with Brock Purdy (10:40). After that, they discuss the biggest mover on this week’s rankings, the Panthers (18:40), before discussing the Jets, the Titans, and the Patriots (27:56). Later, they discuss where Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts should be on Steven’s QB rankings (47:55).

Hosts: Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

