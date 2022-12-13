Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: The Panthers Climb, Shanahan’s Niners Still a Threat, and Is Jalen Hurts a Top 10 QB?



Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 14. They start by talking about the Dolphins, the Chargers, and the discourse surrounding Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa (1:34). Then, they get into the team of the week, the Niners, and how Kyle Shanahan is making it work with Brock Purdy (10:40). After that, they discuss the biggest mover on this week’s rankings, the Panthers (18:40), before discussing the Jets, the Titans, and the Patriots (27:56). Later, they discuss where Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts should be on Steven’s QB rankings (47:55).

Hosts: Austin Gayle

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS