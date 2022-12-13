Pats Win in Unimpressive Fashion, and the Celtics Are in a Funk



Brian recaps the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the mistakes that almost cost them the game, and their upcoming schedule as they fight for a playoff spot (0:30). Then, he sits down with three-time Super Bowl champion James White to talk about the game, the Pats’ young RBs that stepped up, the Judon-Uche combo, and the Patriots’ upcoming week out West (17:00). Then, Brian takes a couple calls and breaks down the Celtics’ West Coast woes (41:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

