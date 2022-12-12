‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Recap

Bill, Jo, and Mal get together to share their reactions to the second-season finale of HBO’s The White Lotus. They touch on all of their favorite scenes and performances, particularly Jennifer Coolidge’s rendition of Tanya, and talk about the overall theme of the season. After the break, they dive into their winners and losers of the episode and speculate on future locations for the show (25:42). They end the pod by submitting their top-five MVP ballots for the season and discuss which characters they’d like to see return for Season 3 (58:50).
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify