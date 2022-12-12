 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Things We Missed in 2022

Jomi and Steve are back to dive into some of their favorite shows this year that they weren’t previously able to discuss

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Amazon Prime


Jomi and Steve are back to dive into some of their favorite shows this year that they weren’t previously able to discuss, including The Legend of Vox Machina (5:00), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (09:00), Pantheon (14:00), Catwoman: Hunted (19:30), and more. Later, producer Kerm joins the conversation to highlight some of his favorite Marvel comic books of 2022, headlined by Immortal X-Men (37:00).

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

