 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Lot of Dumbass Basketball, and Missing Bears Football

Jason explains why the Bulls’ sloppy play gives them little to no hope in a wide-open NBA season

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show discussing Brock Purdy leading the 49ers to a blowout win over the Bucs and the Chargers’ victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night before going all in on the Bulls (10:29). He explains why AJ Griffin’s game-winning shot for Atlanta was just a microcosm of the Bulls’ season, and why their sloppy play gives little to no hope in a wide-open NBA season. Believe it or not, Bears football was missed this weekend (39:47). In “Outside the Chi,” Jason discusses the conversation surrounding Brittney Griner (47:41).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide to the World Cup Semifinals

OK, OK—you’ve been vaguely "following along," but now there’s only four teams left and it’s time to get serious

By Brian Phillips
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Play

Southgate Out!? What’s Next for England?

England are knocked out of the World Cup 2022 by France, but what does this mean for Gareth Southgate?

By Ben Foster

Things We Missed in 2022

Jomi and Steve are back to dive into some of their favorite shows this year that they weren’t previously able to discuss

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

Week 14 Winners and Losers, Plus Brady Gets Brocked

Handing out awards for the final week of the fantasy football season, including the stars who murdered your playoffs hopes, the tight end explosion, the Texans’ almost historic upset, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Starbucks

Bill Simmons wants to make a change to Starbucks

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Week 14 Recap: Herbert Upsets Tua, Eagles Blow Out the Giants, Lions Beat the Vikings

Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss what the Chargers defense was able to do to stunt Miami’s offense

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more