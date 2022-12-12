A Lot of Dumbass Basketball, and Missing Bears Football

The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show discussing Brock Purdy leading the 49ers to a blowout win over the Bucs and the Chargers’ victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night before going all in on the Bulls (10:29). He explains why AJ Griffin’s game-winning shot for Atlanta was just a microcosm of the Bulls’ season, and why their sloppy play gives little to no hope in a wide-open NBA season. Believe it or not, Bears football was missed this weekend (39:47). In “Outside the Chi,” Jason discusses the conversation surrounding Brittney Griner (47:41).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
