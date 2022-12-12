Week 14 Winners and Losers, Plus Brady Gets Brocked



We recap Week 14 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers for the final week of the fantasy regular season, including the stars who murdered your playoffs hopes, the tight end explosion, the Texans’ almost historic upset, Tony Pollard’s legendary year, Saquon-panic, the mid-round wide receiver saviors, and more. We end by inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

