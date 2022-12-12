Week 14 Recap: Herbert Upsets Tua, Eagles Blow Out the Giants, Lions Beat the Vikings

Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss the highly anticipated matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins. They discuss what the Chargers defense was able to do to stunt Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense. They also talk about Justin Herbert’s impressive performance and where this game leaves the Chargers moving forward. Then Nora and Steven pick out their winners and losers for the week, including the Eagles, Jaguars, and Bucs (33:07).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
