Prime Rib, Pop Stars, and Dave Chang’s Holiday Hotline | My Opinion Is Fact

Wedged between a week of on-set cooking and the next wave of holiday meals, Dave, Chris, and Noelle reflect on reindeer snacks, chuck-roast frontiers, and the large-format meals for which the season provides a reason. Plus: Croatia vs. Brazil, geopolitical penalty kicks, Andrew Luck, Olivia Rodrigo, armchair therapist Chris Ying, home cooking vs. pro cooking, shioyaki fish, Yorkshire pudding, hot pot vs. fondue, anti-elf sentiment, dealing with a Christmas tree in NYC, FaceTiming Santa, the Feast of the Seven Fishes vs. Bò bảy món, abalone sauce, and another Chinese-restaurant-menu debate.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS