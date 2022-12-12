 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Prime Rib, Pop Stars, and Dave Chang’s Holiday Hotline | My Opinion Is Fact

Dave, Chris, and Noelle reflect on holiday meals, current events, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Prime rib roast and sides at Bourbon Steak Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick for The Washington Post via Getty Images


Wedged between a week of on-set cooking and the next wave of holiday meals, Dave, Chris, and Noelle reflect on reindeer snacks, chuck-roast frontiers, and the large-format meals for which the season provides a reason. Plus: Croatia vs. Brazil, geopolitical penalty kicks, Andrew Luck, Olivia Rodrigo, armchair therapist Chris Ying, home cooking vs. pro cooking, shioyaki fish, Yorkshire pudding, hot pot vs. fondue, anti-elf sentiment, dealing with a Christmas tree in NYC, FaceTiming Santa, the Feast of the Seven Fishes vs. Bò bảy món, abalone sauce, and another Chinese-restaurant-menu debate.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass

