Eagles-Giants Postgame Reaction: Should Eagles Fans Start Planning for Arizona in February?

The Eagles absolutely destroyed the division rival New York Giants at MetLife on Sunday, widening the gap between them and other NFC teams and clinching a playoff spot along the way. Sheil and Ben are almost lost for words to describe how good the team has been. This was the most complete win for the Birds all season, and they now have their eyes set on clinching the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Should Eagles fans prepare their travel plans for Glendale in February?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Subscribe: Spotify