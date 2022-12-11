 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A MESS at UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett Robs Jared Gordon, a Forgettable Main Event, and Glover—Somehow—Gets His Moment!

The guys react to one of the stranger main cards in recent history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Immediately following one of the stranger main cards in recent history, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to UFC 282 in front of a massive Spotify Live audience, discussing:

• Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ending in a split draw and whether it was the right call by the judges (3:40)

• Very questionable scorecards in Paddy Pimblett’s “win” over Jared Gordon and what Pimblett’s performance tells us about his ceiling as a mixed martial artist (16:42)

• Breaking news: Dana White announces Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil next month (29:55)

• Darren Till’s missed opportunity against Dricus Du Plessis and what another loss means for Till’s future (44:06)

• The emergence of Ilia Topuria as a serious contender at featherweight following a dominant win over Bryce Mitchell (52:46)

Plus, much more from the guys on Pimblett’s conduct this week, his post-fight speech, where he goes from here, and how he’s changed through the years. Former UFC PR Director Ant Evans also gives his unparalleled insight into Pimblett’s place in the UFC (59:46).

Oh, and Killashaw is back ... again (1:23:30).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

