Giants Face Commanders With High Stakes, Jets Head to Minny, and Tom Coughlin on ‘A Giant Win’

(1:42) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from back-to-back losses and have to face the hot Washington Commanders to maintain their playoff position.
(4:38) — JETS: The Mike White experience will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Can the Jets steal another road win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture?
(11:04) — CALLS: Talking Jets and talk radio.
(17:47) — TOM COUGHLIN: Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin joins the show to discuss his book, A Giant Win: Inside the New York Giants’ Historic Upset over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLI’ the 2007 and 2012 title, and Brian Daboll.
(36:30) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 13 in Old School–New School.
(59:25) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 13.
(72:57) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Tom Coughlin, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
