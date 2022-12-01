 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Face Commanders With High Stakes, Jets Head to Minny, and Tom Coughlin on ‘A Giant Win’

Plus, Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.

By John Jastremski
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


(1:42) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from back-to-back losses and have to face the hot Washington Commanders to maintain their playoff position.

(4:38) — JETS: The Mike White experience will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Can the Jets steal another road win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture?

(11:04) — CALLS: Talking Jets and talk radio.

(17:47) — TOM COUGHLIN: Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin joins the show to discuss his book, A Giant Win: Inside the New York Giants’ Historic Upset over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLI’ the 2007 and 2012 title, and Brian Daboll.

(36:30) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 13 in Old School–New School.

(59:25) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 13.

(72:57) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Tom Coughlin, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

