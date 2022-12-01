Disrespect for Glover Teixeira, McGregor vs. Lobov Drama, and an MMA Betting Scandal Emerges!



In the lads’ first show since the Thanksgiving break, 3PAC feasts on a whole bunch of juicy story lines on Spotify Live, discussing:

• The behind-the-scenes of the UFC 282 shake-up, the new main event, and how 43-year-old Glover Teixeira got screwed in the whole ordeal (5:30)

• Breaking news about the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission’s decision to suspend UFC betting in Ontario and why this could potentially be the beginning of a bad domino effect for the sports gambling industry (16:58)

• A culture of corruption and toxicity among UFC athletes and whether it actually affects UFC’s bottom line and the fans’ opinions of the sport (26:30)

• Aljamain Sterling’s assertion that he’s fighting Henry Cejudo in a March bantamweight title fight (40:52)

• Petesy’s invaluable insight on the falling-out between ex-best friends Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov (47:34)

Plus, calls from the fans about gambling, Kayla Harrison’s loss, and more!

Next episode: Friday, December 9, for the UFC 282 weigh-ins. To call into the show and to participate in the live chat, download the Spotify Live app. Otherwise, please listen by following The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

