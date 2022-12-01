 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disrespect for Glover Teixeira, McGregor vs. Lobov Drama, and an MMA Betting Scandal Emerges!

Plus, the guys discuss Aljamain Sterling’s assertion that he’s fighting Henry Cejudo in a March bantamweight title fight

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Zuffa LLC


In the lads’ first show since the Thanksgiving break, 3PAC feasts on a whole bunch of juicy story lines on Spotify Live, discussing:

• The behind-the-scenes of the UFC 282 shake-up, the new main event, and how 43-year-old Glover Teixeira got screwed in the whole ordeal (5:30)

• Breaking news about the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission’s decision to suspend UFC betting in Ontario and why this could potentially be the beginning of a bad domino effect for the sports gambling industry (16:58)

• A culture of corruption and toxicity among UFC athletes and whether it actually affects UFC’s bottom line and the fans’ opinions of the sport (26:30)

• Aljamain Sterling’s assertion that he’s fighting Henry Cejudo in a March bantamweight title fight (40:52)

• Petesy’s invaluable insight on the falling-out between ex-best friends Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov (47:34)

Plus, calls from the fans about gambling, Kayla Harrison’s loss, and more!

Next episode: Friday, December 9, for the UFC 282 weigh-ins. To call into the show and to participate in the live chat, download the Spotify Live app. Otherwise, please listen by following The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Giants Face Commanders With High Stakes, Jets Head to Minny, and Tom Coughlin on ‘A Giant Win’

Plus, Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.

By John Jastremski

Sixers Quarter-Season Review

Chris and Raheem discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

David Aldridge on the Washington Wizards, the Current Generation of NBA Stars, and the Deteriorating Relationship Between Players and the Media

Aldridge also discusses what makes the D.C. area an attractive destination and explains what it takes for a team to establish good culture

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Big Burberry Belts and Wrestler Hot Takes

David and Kaz are back to react to MJF’s new AEW title reveal and discuss William Regal potentially leaving AEW

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Week 13 Predictions! Cowboys the Team to Beat? Legit Jets Buzz? All-In on Trevor Lawrence?

Sheil and Danny also answer your mailbag questions

By Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly

“I Got Paid £240,000 for SIGNING With Manchester United!” Ben Foster’s Premier League Contract Explained ...

In this episode, we sat down with Tubes and Tom and had a deep dive into Foster’s very first Manchester United contract

By Ben Foster