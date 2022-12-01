 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 13 Predictions! Cowboys the Team to Beat? Legit Jets Buzz? All-In on Trevor Lawrence?

Sheil and Danny also answer your mailbag questions

By Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to predict the biggest story lines that will come out of this weekend’s games, including why the Cowboys will emerge as the class of the NFC (18:00). Plus, they share why Sunday will be a prove-it game for Mike White (2:00), explain what a win would do for the Commanders (12:00), and talk Dolphins-49ers (31:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (39:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Danny Kelly
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

