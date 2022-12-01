 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Titans Preview: Should the Eagles Bring Back Malcolm Jenkins? Plus, the Jalen vs. Lamar Debate

Sheil and Ben also ask how big of a concern the Eagles special teams are after their lowly outing against the Packers

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Ben Solak, and Kellen Becoats
It’s the Thursday 10! Sheil and Ben answer some burning questions from Eagles fans ahead of their matchup against a tough Tennessee Titans team. With the injury to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson sidelining him for a couple of weeks, should the Eagles consider bringing back Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins to fill that void? Has Jalen Hurts surpassed Lamar Jackson in the QB rankings? How big of a concern is the Eagles special teams after their lowly outing against the Packers?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Call us and leave a voicemail - 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

