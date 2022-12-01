Eagles-Titans Preview: Should the Eagles Bring Back Malcolm Jenkins? Plus, the Jalen vs. Lamar Debate

It’s the Thursday 10! Sheil and Ben answer some burning questions from Eagles fans ahead of their matchup against a tough Tennessee Titans team. With the injury to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson sidelining him for a couple of weeks, should the Eagles consider bringing back Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins to fill that void? Has Jalen Hurts surpassed Lamar Jackson in the QB rankings? How big of a concern is the Eagles special teams after their lowly outing against the Packers?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
