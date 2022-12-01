 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Noma 2.0’: No Compromises, With René Redzepi

Dave and Chris welcome René Redzepi back to talk about the just-released ‘Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean’—and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave and Chris welcome back their old friend René Redzepi, chef at the ever-adventurous and likely epoch-defining Noma, to catch up after three years apart and discuss the just-released Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean. Plus: the limitations of success, the fermentation pigeonhole, fear in Europe, what happens when your restaurant’s energy costs go up 700 percent, a rink on the brink, the book you want vs. the book they want, Redzepi’s first restaurant job, an epiphanic pineapple, cooking with a true Viking, musk ox tartare, the candelabra era, George Orwell’s dishwasher days, moss sushi, harvesting wild kiwis, Noma goes to Kyoto, and René and Dave make a few predictions about the cutting-edge restaurants to come.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: René Redzepi
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Aleya Zenieris

