The Bears’ Resurgent Offense, Plus Previewing Early Week 10 Lines

Austin and Warren first explain why the Bears offense has been so much better lately (1:00). Then, they share their thoughts on the Germany game (10:00) and explain why sharp groups prefer the Browns over the Dolphins (24:00). Finally, they discuss how to bet Colts-Raiders (36:00) and break down how the uncertainty around Josh Allen has affected betting lines (48:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify