 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bears’ Resurgent Offense, Plus Previewing Early Week 10 Lines

Austin and Warren also share their thoughts on the Germany game and explain why sharp groups prefer the Browns over the Dolphins

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
NFL: NOV 06 Rams at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Austin and Warren first explain why the Bears offense has been so much better lately (1:00). Then, they share their thoughts on the Germany game (10:00) and explain why sharp groups prefer the Browns over the Dolphins (24:00). Finally, they discuss how to bet Colts-Raiders (36:00) and break down how the uncertainty around Josh Allen has affected betting lines (48:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Instant Reaction Pod: Midterm Election Winners, Losers, Surprises, and Takeaways

Derek also discusses why America is so terrible at counting votes

By Derek Thompson

‘Bachelor’ News, Rodney and Eliza’s Tragic End, and Kate’s Switch-up in ‘Paradise’

Juliet and Callie also discuss a new official ‘Bachelor’ couple

By Juliet Litman

DX Fires the First Shot | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era

David also speaks with Trey Kerby and Chris Hero about an unlikely reason the ratings shifted on this night

By David Shoemaker

Is This Year’s Pats Offense Worse Than the 2020 Version? Plus, Michael Pina on Jayson Tatum’s Big Leap.

Brian ends the show with a listener call before touching on the B’s win over the Blues and the Red Sox’s offseason plans

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina

Stadiums

Chris Ryan wants to change the capacity of professional sports stadiums

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 3 more

Revisiting the Lindsay Lohan ‘Canyons’ Profile

For Day 7 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Dobbins and Amelia Wedemeyer revisit the 2013 New York Times piece that detailed Lohan’s tumultuous time on the set of the movie ‘Canyons’

By The Ringer Staff