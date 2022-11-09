The Bears’ Resurgent Offense, Plus Previewing Early Week 10 Lines



Austin and Warren first explain why the Bears offense has been so much better lately (1:00). Then, they share their thoughts on the Germany game (10:00) and explain why sharp groups prefer the Browns over the Dolphins (24:00). Finally, they discuss how to bet Colts-Raiders (36:00) and break down how the uncertainty around Josh Allen has affected betting lines (48:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

