Is This Year’s Pats Offense Worse Than the 2020 Version? Plus, Michael Pina on Jayson Tatum’s Big Leap.

Brian compares this year’s Patriots offense to the Cam Newton–led offense in 2020 and assesses who is to blame for the team’s offensive shortcomings this season (0:30). Later, he chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Celtics’ hot start, Jayson Tatum’s place among the NBA’s most complete players, Malcolm Brogdon’s impressive contributions, and more (19:30). Brian ends with a listener call before touching on the B’s win over the Blues and the Red Sox’s offseason plans (48:30).
