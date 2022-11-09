 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Best Trade Candidates for the Rest of the Season

Eleven fantasy players we most want to trade for heading into the final stretch of the fantasy season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We power-rank our 11 favorite fantasy players to trade for heading into the final stretch of the fantasy season. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(2:12) - Lamar Jackson, Ravens
(4:12) - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
(6:18) - Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
(8:57) - Amari Cooper, Browns
(10:48) - Tony Pollard, Cowboys
(13:01) - Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Steelers
(17:45) - Garrett Wilson, Jets
(19:54) - James Conner, Cardinals
(21:57) - T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
(27:02) - Fantasy Court

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

