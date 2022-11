Chris and Andy talk briefly about this latest episode of Andor and the way the previous episodes have built up to the prison break (1:00). Then, they are joined for a second time by Andor creator Tony Gilroy to talk about how he conceptualized the prison (19:30), and how he tries to put his actors in the best positions to succeed (39:07).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guest: Tony Gilroy

Producer: Kaya McMullen

