Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Colts Fall, Jets Continue to Climb

Plus, why Mahomes is the clear MVP frontrunner

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz
Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed following Week 9. First, they talk about the Jets and why they are the team of the week following their big win against the Bills (3:48). Then, they discuss the team with the biggest fall of the week, the Colts, and why their recent coaching change is so frustrating (12:08). They also talk about some teams that Austin doesn’t know what to do with, including the Bengals, Cardinals, and Bears (21:35). Later, they break down the MVP race and why Patrick Mahomes is the clear frontrunner (46:24).

Host: Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
