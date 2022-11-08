The Ravens Are on a Run, Upheaval in Indianapolis, Justin Fields Is At the Head of His Class, and More Big Takeaways from Week 9

Ben and Sheil start the podcast by sharing their reactions to the Ravens’ decisive victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then dive into the Colts’ firing head coach Frank Reich, detail Indianapolis’ recent history of organizational miscues, and comment on owner Jim Irsay’s peculiar press conference (5:22). Next, Ben explains why Justin Fields’s star is on the rise in Chicago while Sheil is less optimistic about Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (28:51). They end the pod by giving flowers to the Jets’ impressive defensive performance this year and debating their early AFC playoff seeding predictions (46:46).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
