‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Recap

Charles and Joanna also debate whether the show can bring more subscribers to AMC+, how race played an important part of the show, and differences from the novel

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
AMC+


Charles Holmes and Joana Robinson discuss the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel, Interview with the Vampire on AMC. While the show has no ties to the 1994 film adaptation, they discuss the differences between the two before praising Jacob Anderson’s portrayal as Louis de Pointe du Lac, and the dedication to maintaining the authenticity of the entire production. They also debate whether the show has enough draw to bring more subscribers to AMC+, how race played an important part of the show, the use of music, differences from the novel, and more.

Hosts: Joana Robinson and Charles Holmes
Producer: Jessie Lopez

