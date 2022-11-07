Week 9 Winners, Losers, and Justin’s Field Day



We recap Week 9 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We break down Joe Mixon’s historic day, Justin Fields’s rapid ascension as an elite fantasy football quarterback, and the mess that is the Packers offense. Then, we highlight how many tight ends outscored Kyle Pitts, lament the most disappointing QBs in the league, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

