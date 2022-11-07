 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 9 Winners, Losers, and Justin’s Field Day

The guys break down Joe Mixon’s historic day, Justin Fields’s rapid ascension as an elite fantasy football quarterback, and the mess that is the Packers offense

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


We recap Week 9 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We break down Joe Mixon’s historic day, Justin Fields’s rapid ascension as an elite fantasy football quarterback, and the mess that is the Packers offense. Then, we highlight how many tight ends outscored Kyle Pitts, lament the most disappointing QBs in the league, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

