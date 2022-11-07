I Think We Became a Team Today, With Laurence Holmes

The Full Go returns after Justin Fields’s career game against the Dolphins, as Jason is joined by 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes (09:35). They discuss Fields’s progression over the last few weeks, Matt Eberflus’s coaching style, and the offensive performances of Cole Kmet and new addition Chase Claypool. Also, how the Bears can evaluate this defense, and Laurence’s thoughts on Pedro Grifol and Kyrie Irving (25:57). After back-to-back losses, Jason takes a closer look at the Bulls’ struggles (01:11:27).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
