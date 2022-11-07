Jets Stun the Bills, Mets Re-Sign Díaz, and Yankees Remain the Same. Plus, Connor Hughes on Gang Green’s 6-3 Start.

(0:55) — JETS: The Jets bounce back with their best win of the decade, edging the Bills 20-17.
(6:45) — METS: The Mets re-sign Edwin Díaz and prepare for a winter of big spending.
(8:20) — YANKEES: After seeing their rivals hoist the World Series trophy, the Yankees don’t look to make any game-changing moves.
(12:34) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Yankees.
(26:54) — CONNOR HUGHES: SNY’s Connor Hughes returns to discuss how big this win this was for the Jets, their defense, and their chances of making the playoffs.
(56:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Hughes
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify