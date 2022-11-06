‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

Bill and Joanna get together to talk about the second episode of the new season of The White Lotus and they begin by exploring the character dynamics between the son-father-grandfather trio of Albie, Dominic, and Bert. They then juxtapose Michael Imperioli and Jennifer Coolidge’s famous on-screen personas to their White Lotus performances before dissecting their favorite scenes and Mike White’s writing style (12:01). After the break, they pick their winners and losers of the episode and and make their predictions for the rest of the season (27:18).
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify