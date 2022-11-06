The Pats Defense Dominates, But the Offense Continues to Struggle



Brian recaps the Patriots’ win over the Colts, the defense’s impressive performance, and another lackluster game from Mac Jones (0:30). Then, he chats with PFF’s Doug Kyed about the game, Josh Uche and Matt Judon’s sack-fest, what is going on with Jake Bailey, and more (19:00). Brian ends with a listener call, the Bruins’ Mitchell Miller debacle, and some Celtics thoughts (42:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

