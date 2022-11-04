‘Andor’ Episode 9 Deep Dive, Plus Andy Serkis



They want what you want! Jo and Mal jump back into the ISB and dive deep into the latest episode of Andor (06:11). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the twisted meeting between him and Dedra, then take a look at what is going on with his character (38:04). Joanna also sits down with actor Andy Serkis to discuss the compelling character of Keno Loy (1:59:58).

