‘Andor’ Episode 9 Deep Dive, Plus Andy Serkis

Joanna and Mallory are joined by Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh to talk about the most recent episode of ‘Andor’

By Joanna Robinson, Mallory Rubin, and Ben Lindbergh
They want what you want! Jo and Mal jump back into the ISB and dive deep into the latest episode of Andor (06:11). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the twisted meeting between him and Dedra, then take a look at what is going on with his character (38:04). Joanna also sits down with actor Andy Serkis to discuss the compelling character of Keno Loy (1:59:58).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

