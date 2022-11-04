 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Season Midway Review. Plus: Why Have Teasers Been Abysmal?

Sharp and House discuss the mediocrity of both the Rams and Bucs, House shares his elation at the rumors of the Commanders being sold, and the guys select their favorite listener-submitted bet

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images


Sharp and House kick things off by looking into why teasers have been such a bad bet this season (3:00). Then, they discuss the mediocrity of both the Rams and Bucs (7:00) before wondering how this year’s iteration of Titans-Chiefs will compare to last season (16:00). Finally, House shares his elation at the rumors of the Commanders being sold (24:00), and the guys select their favorite listener-submitted bet (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

