 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 9 Preview: Chiefs-Titans, Bucs-Rams, Dolphins-Bears

Ben, Danny, and Steven also predict the Monday morning headlines for Chargers-Falcons

By Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Steven Ruiz
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 9 starting with a battle between two AFC division leaders in the Chiefs and Titans. They discuss why the Titans have had past success against the Chiefs and whether that will continue this week (2:43). Then they talk about the Bucs-Rams game and why these two teams are struggling right now. Later they predict the Monday morning headlines for Dolphins-Bears, Chargers-Falcons, and more (26:33).

Hosts: Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

The Grizzlies Have Finally Addressed Their Biggest Flaw

Ja Morant and Memphis shook up the NBA last season, now they’re shaking up their attack. Can the Grizzlies grind teams down from the perimeter?

By Michael Pina

Dan Snyder Is Going to Sell the Team. Plus, SEC Football Predictions and NIL Drama.

Kevin and Van also talk about Tennessee’s come-up this season

By Kevin Clark and Van Lathan

Mourning Takeoff and Kyrie Irving Gets Suspended

Plus, Van and Rachel are joined by Jade Magnus Ogunnaike from Color of Change to discuss disinformation and holding Twitter accountable for hate speech

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Eagles-Texans Postgame Reaction AND Phillies Have Their Backs Against the Wall

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles win and Sheil closes out the show with his thoughts on how the Phillies can come out victorious in Game 6

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

America in the Age of Conspiracy: Q-Anon, JFK, Aliens, and More

Derek is joined by the hosts of ‘Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know’ to discuss conspiracy theories and how they’re affecting America today

By Derek Thompson

The Time for Evaluation Is Now

Jason also discusses what to watch for in the Bears’ game against the Dolphins, and dives more into the Chase Claypool trade

By Jason Goff