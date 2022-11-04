Week 9 Preview: Chiefs-Titans, Bucs-Rams, Dolphins-Bears

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 9 starting with a battle between two AFC division leaders in the Chiefs and Titans. They discuss why the Titans have had past success against the Chiefs and whether that will continue this week (2:43). Then they talk about the Bucs-Rams game and why these two teams are struggling right now. Later they predict the Monday morning headlines for Dolphins-Bears, Chargers-Falcons, and more (26:33).
Hosts: Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
