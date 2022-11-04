 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Texans Postgame Reaction AND Phillies Have Their Backs Against the Wall

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles win and Sheil closes out the show with his thoughts on how the Phillies can come out victorious in Game 6

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Eagles took care of business in Houston against the Texans on Thursday Night Football and improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history! Meanwhile, after suffering a no-hit loss on Wednesday night, the Phillies lost again to the Houston Astros in Game 5 and are headed back to Houston for Game 6. Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles win and what to expect after the the mini bye week, and (42:52) Sheil closes out the show with his thoughts on how the Phillies can come out victorious in Game 6.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

