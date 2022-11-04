Eagles-Texans Postgame Reaction AND Phillies Have Their Backs Against the Wall

The Eagles took care of business in Houston against the Texans on Thursday Night Football and improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history! Meanwhile, after suffering a no-hit loss on Wednesday night, the Phillies lost again to the Houston Astros in Game 5 and are headed back to Houston for Game 6. Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles win and what to expect after the the mini bye week, and (42:52) Sheil closes out the show with his thoughts on how the Phillies can come out victorious in Game 6.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak
