The Time for Evaluation Is Now

Jason also discusses what to watch for in the Bears’ game against the Dolphins, and dives more into the Chase Claypool trade

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


After watching the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, Jason fully believes they are the perfect blueprint for the Bears (02:55). He also discusses what to watch for in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, and dives more into the Chase Claypool trade. The White Sox announced Pedro Grifol as their new manager, and Jason discusses what he liked from today’s press conference (26:51). Bulls forward Patrick Williams has finally started to get it, but will he be able to continue his strong start to the season (36:13)? Also, Jason reacts to Kyrie Irving’s apology (43:37).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

