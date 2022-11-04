 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 9 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

Plus, the guys discuss why the Colts and Jets give them the Sunday scaries

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


We kick off our NFL Week 9 preview by discussing why the Colts and Jets give us the Sunday scaries, the games that offer secret shoot-out potential, the players we need to retire in fantasy, what to do with Isaiah Likely this week, crunch time for the Packers offense, and more.

Check out our Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

