More Guinness World Records, the Best Time to Brush Your Teeth, and Finally Tasting the McRib



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the dethroned Bratwurst Fest Queen and share their thoughts on yet another counterfeit wine case. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the McRib and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 a.k.a. 646-STEW-138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify