 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More Guinness World Records, the Best Time to Brush Your Teeth, and Finally Tasting the McRib

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a counterfeit wine case

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib Sandwich Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the dethroned Bratwurst Fest Queen and share their thoughts on yet another counterfeit wine case. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the McRib and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 a.k.a. 646-STEW-138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

The Grizzlies Have Finally Addressed Their Biggest Flaw

Ja Morant and Memphis shook up the NBA last season, now they’re shaking up their attack. Can the Grizzlies grind teams down from the perimeter?

By Michael Pina

Dan Snyder Is Going to Sell the Team. Plus, SEC Football Predictions and NIL Drama.

Kevin and Van also talk about Tennessee’s come-up this season

By Kevin Clark and Van Lathan

Week 9 Preview: Chiefs-Titans, Bucs-Rams, Dolphins-Bears

Ben, Danny, and Steven also predict the Monday morning headlines for Chargers-Falcons

By Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more

Mourning Takeoff and Kyrie Irving Gets Suspended

Plus, Van and Rachel are joined by Jade Magnus Ogunnaike from Color of Change to discuss disinformation and holding Twitter accountable for hate speech

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Eagles-Texans Postgame Reaction AND Phillies Have Their Backs Against the Wall

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles win and Sheil closes out the show with his thoughts on how the Phillies can come out victorious in Game 6

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

America in the Age of Conspiracy: Q-Anon, JFK, Aliens, and More

Derek is joined by the hosts of ‘Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know’ to discuss conspiracy theories and how they’re affecting America today

By Derek Thompson