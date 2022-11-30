 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can the Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again? Plus, Favorite Bets for Sunday’s Slate.

Austin and Warren also explain why they expect Mike White’s success to continue against the Vikings

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


This week, Austin and Warren explain why they expect Mike White’s success to continue against the Vikings (3:00) and why knowing the health of Derrick Henry is crucial to handicapping the Titans this week (14:00). Then, they discuss whether the Dolphins’ high-powered offense can roll against the 49ers (26:00) before closing the show by previewing Bengals-Chiefs (38:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

