Can the Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again? Plus, Favorite Bets for Sunday’s Slate.

This week, Austin and Warren explain why they expect Mike White’s success to continue against the Vikings (3:00) and why knowing the health of Derrick Henry is crucial to handicapping the Titans this week (14:00). Then, they discuss whether the Dolphins’ high-powered offense can roll against the 49ers (26:00) before closing the show by previewing Bengals-Chiefs (38:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify