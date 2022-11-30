 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What You Watch During the Holiday

Justin and Micah also discuss Trevor Noah and his newest standup special

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images


Justin and Micah open by discussing Trevor Noah and his newest standup special, I Wish You Would (4:23). Micah follows by explaining his viewing experience of The White Lotus (19:42). They continue with Justin describing Mario Lopez’s career and his latest movie, Stepping Into the Holidays, and the world of evangelical Christmas movies (29:01).

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Justin’s list:

Country Crush (2016)

Believe (2016)

A Christmas Hero (2020)

