What You Watch During the Holiday

Justin and Micah open by discussing Trevor Noah and his newest standup special, I Wish You Would (4:23). Micah follows by explaining his viewing experience of The White Lotus (19:42). They continue with Justin describing Mario Lopez’s career and his latest movie, Stepping Into the Holidays, and the world of evangelical Christmas movies (29:01).
Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Justin’s list:
Country Crush (2016)
Believe (2016)
A Christmas Hero (2020)
