Mike White and the Bears Defense Put Me in the Hospital

The Full Go returns as Jason shares what he did instead of watching the Bears game over the weekend (04:53). He also details why watching the Bears without Justin Fields is bad for one’s health (12:28). Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times returns to the show to discuss the leaked news of Billy Donovan’s contract extension (32:32). Jason also discusses the departure of Jose Abreu (01:02:32).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Joe Cowley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
