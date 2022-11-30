 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike White and the Bears Defense Put Me in the Hospital

Jason also discusses the departure of Jose Abreu. Then, the Chicago Sun-Times’s Joe Cowley joins the show to discuss the leaked news of Billy Donovan’s contract extension.

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v New York Jets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason shares what he did instead of watching the Bears game over the weekend (04:53). He also details why watching the Bears without Justin Fields is bad for one’s health (12:28). Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times returns to the show to discuss the leaked news of Billy Donovan’s contract extension (32:32). Jason also discusses the departure of Jose Abreu (01:02:32).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Joe Cowley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

England Thoughts and Reassessing Who Might Win This World Cup

The Uncles also chat about the USA, some of the other games this week, and whether what they’ve seen has changed who they think will win the World Cup

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

The Way-Too-Early 2022 NBA Redraft

KOC and J. Kyle Mann redraft the lottery portion of the 2022 NBA draft

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Title Contender Tiers, Plus the First Suggestion Box

Justin, Rob, and Wos reveal their tiers of teams they believe have a shot at the NBA title

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The BS NBA Power Poll, USMNT Survives, and 2022 NFL Gambling Lessons

Bill also discusses Christian Pulisic’s injury and USA’s upcoming match with the Netherlands

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

The Bachelor Awards

Juliet and Callie talk best dates, cutest couples, and favorite cast members

By Juliet Litman

England and USA Advance to Face Senegal and the Netherlands

Plus, the entire Juventus board resigns

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn