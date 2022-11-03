 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nets Suspend Kyrie, Jets Host the Bills, and Boone Has Regrets Following the ALCS. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ discusses Brooklyn’s decision regarding Kyrie Irving

By John Jastremski
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(0:57) — NETS: The Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after his week-long saga with the media and face even more problems early in their season.
(5:57) — YANKEES: Aaron Boone’s first media appearance since the Yankees were eliminated has struck a chord in the Yankee fandom.
(11:14) — JETS: The Jets, following the gut-wrenching loss to the Patriots, host the the top team in AFC and will need some big wins in the upcoming weeks to secure a playoff spot.
(12:42) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Giants.
(19:38) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 9 in Old School–New School.
(43:53) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 9.
(55:13) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 9.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

