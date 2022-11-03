Nets Suspend Kyrie, Jets Host the Bills, and Boone Has Regrets Following the ALCS. Plus, Football Fridays.



(0:57) — NETS: The Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after his week-long saga with the media and face even more problems early in their season.

(5:57) — YANKEES: Aaron Boone’s first media appearance since the Yankees were eliminated has struck a chord in the Yankee fandom.

(11:14) — JETS: The Jets, following the gut-wrenching loss to the Patriots, host the the top team in AFC and will need some big wins in the upcoming weeks to secure a playoff spot.

(12:42) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Giants.

(19:38) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 9 in Old School–New School.

(43:53) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 9.

(55:13) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 9.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

