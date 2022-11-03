 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fixing the Pats Offense With Khari Thompson. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Through Seven Games and the B’s Can’t Lose!

Brian discusses potential Patriots improvements and the Celtics’ new coach

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v New York Jets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


Brian chats with WEEI’s Khari Thompson about how to fix the Patriots offense (0:30), the trade deadline, the Patriots upcoming game against the Colts, and more (40:40). Then, Brian takes some Celtics-related listener calls and assesses Joe Mazzulla’s first seven games as head coach. He ends by recapping the Bruins win over the Rangers.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

A Cavs Revival, Far-Fetched NFL Predictions, Plus Kevin Smith’s ‘BS Pod’ Debut

The ‘Clerks’ director dishes on his latest film in the franchise, his professional relationship with Ben Affleck, and New Jersey’s Mount Rushmore

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney

Nets Suspend Kyrie, Jets Host the Bills, and Boone Has Regrets Following the ALCS. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ discusses Brooklyn’s decision regarding Kyrie Irving

By John Jastremski

The Russo Brothers, ‘Andor,’ and the Final Season of ‘Atlanta’

Chris and Andy discuss a potential TikTok-inspired ‘Hercules’ musical and check in with some popular shows

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Verne Lundquist on Calling Huge SEC Games, Memories of Kick-Six, Johnny Football, and More

The former CBS commentator reminisces on his career

By Bryan Curtis

NFL Trade Deadline. Plus, the World Cup’s Impact on the Card Market With Jason Flynn and Enzo Patriarca.

Mike and Jesse also discuss why they’re bullish on Leaf Valiant Baseball

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Bantamweight Fights We HAVE To See, Booking for 145, and Who Should Jake Paul Fight Next? Plus, Breaking News!

The guys also discuss T.J. Dillashaw’s decision to fight while injured at UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more