Fixing the Pats Offense With Khari Thompson. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Through Seven Games and the B’s Can’t Lose!

Brian chats with WEEI’s Khari Thompson about how to fix the Patriots offense (0:30), the trade deadline, the Patriots upcoming game against the Colts, and more (40:40). Then, Brian takes some Celtics-related listener calls and assesses Joe Mazzulla’s first seven games as head coach. He ends by recapping the Bruins win over the Rangers.
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
